Transcript for Potential meat shortage looms

President jump overnight is signing an executive order that will keep meat packing facilities open it as a potential shortage looms. It's temporary I would strongly recommend don't panic and a promise of our customers. Come to the five. The B at least 21 plants across the country and closed after thousands of workers got sick from corona virus. Millions of pounds of meat will likely go to waste including one point five million hogs that may have to be killed. As farmers run out of space with fewer processing plants open to take their animals. It is really turned our world upside down and right next inside. Critics say forcing the plants to stay open threatens the safety of workers vulnerable of the virus president trump responding saying it's up to the Agriculture Secretary to work with each plant to keep workers save. This plant and supplier has plenty of as you know there's plenty of supply. Its distribution and we will probably have that today yes so it was a very unique circumstance because of liability. South Dakota senator my grounds is thanking the president saying the country will face food shortages unless the administration takes a swift action. He talked about a good which is absolutely critical in school. Pencil privileged individuals involved in the production called food there is a risk but we want absolutely minimize that risk. Still the pandemic could make some types of beef harder to find that could lead to higher prices at the supermarket so we do anticipate journey he increase. Tracing and in every store. The major meat processors say they've put measures in place like temperature tracks and plexiglass to protect workers from each other. But some workers insist more protections aren't any dead. And it banana and as thank you.

