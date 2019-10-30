Transcript for More power cuts expected for nearly 1.5 million residents in California

And now to the other big story this morning the extreme fire threat in California. We'll could be the strongest winds in more than a decade are hitting the Los Angeles area right now. Firefighters say today's conditions have the quote potential for disaster. Overnight weary Californians bracing for more fire from the previous worst. Lots it was. Here Los Angeles this morning a new round of powerful Santa Ana winds that have a dangerous history. Of sparking disaster left some who stuck in this. Yes hundreds of homes burned. The getting fire has already charred hundreds of acres and burned twelve homes here are some of the most expensive real estate in the country dash cam video shows the moment the fire ignited along the four O five freeway. Arson investigators say a tree branch broke off and high winds and landed on power lines igniting the brush below. The Getty fire was only 15% contained overnight spelling no relief. For thousands of people who've been evacuated. Here is worth six both think the plan won't work. My hand both of my camel thief got this have to pull patents have bad mysteries and you've heard this news. Also forced to evacuate basketball star LeBron James who sent a taco truck to first responders to show his gratitude. You know those guys. Men and women. Unbelievable with their dorm and then their bravery. Thought this time. Meanwhile in northern California winds are picking up where 4500. Firefighters. Many working 24 hour shifts. Are battling the Kincaid fire in Sonoma County which is spread to about a 101 square miles that's twice the size of Pittsburgh. Visibility was near zero at least crews put out hot spots the fire has forced more than a 150000. People to flee their homes after heart. And a growing fire danger is forcing another round of power cuts some one and a half million people are expected to lose electricity this time. It comes as utility company Southern California Edison says it was likely there equipment that caused a wild fire last year. That killed the re people and burned more than 1000 homes. And many people forced to flee their homes are having a hard time finding a place Tuesday. LeBron James for example says he went to four hotels before finding a room.

