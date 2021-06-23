Transcript for President Biden announces plan to fight violent crime uptick

Today president Biden turning his focus to the rising tide of crime in America there are major cities across the country were gun violence is actually the driver where it is actually increasing one part of the plan. More money to target gun crime from Kobe relief funds. The Justice Department will also deploy so called strike forces to crack down on illegal gun sales. The strike forces will deploy to these five cities where crime levels have searched. But the problem extends far beyond these five locations. A recent analysis of more than three dozen cities nationwide. Found the murder rate has spiked by 18% this year that comes after 30% spike in 20/20. In Detroit authorities are investigating the deadly shooting a two year old Bryson Christian. Who was in his family's truck driving down the highway and police say two gunmen now charged in the case pulled up alongside them and opened fire thinking it was someone else. It was a mistaken identity of a car in innocent gambling. Shine that by somebody too reckless to know we're wise. They had a beef worth and in Colorado last night. Dozens packing this church in suburban Denver to remember officer Gordon Beasley. Police say he was shot and killed in a shopping district Monday solely because he was a police officer the good samaritan who rushed to help was also killed. I can tell you. The Gordon was targeted because he was wearing and are better police uniform and a batch. Buster Beasley was ambushed. By a person who expressed hatred of police officers. President Biden is also expected to promote community policing focusing on building better relationships between officers and the communities they serve. Following a year of unrest in the wake of George Floyd stepped. Another police involved shootings it all comes as congress considers a police reform bill. And has departments across the country come up with new ways to train officers. ABC news getting an exclusive look at this so called the escalation simulator being used to train officers in Oakland California. We are beginning to have conversations about the safety of the people that we interact with. How can both people leave. That interaction safely how can we both lived through this experience and make sure that nobody gets hurt think that's our objective. Now what ask is rising crime could hurt the push for police reform the White House says the two issues are not mutually exclusive injured Ike thank you.

