Transcript for President Biden supports Mideast ceasefire

Now to the raging violence in the Middle East president Biden says he supports a cease fire between Israel and Hamas. But he stopped short of demanding one with more than 200 Palestinians killed. Including at least 61 children and ten Israelis Palestinians are now calling for a general strike across the region today. This morning people and gonzo waking up to another round of punishing airstrikes from Israel. Today marks the eighth day of intense fighting between Israel and Hamas. The Palestinian militant group ruling Gaza. And neither side show signs of backing down Hamas firing more than 3000 rockets at Jerusalem amid the current conflict and now we more as Israeli warplanes and -- pound the region. ABC's mad gunman and his crew trying to cover yesterday while reporting on the escalation would intense warfare right above. Review get me that my. Because they're Alco it. And gotten kids let's go we'll. Your red overhead. And Matt and the crew making else safely. Officials in Gaza say 7000 buildings have now been damaged or destroyed. Leaving nearly 40000 people homeless the. The electric company says the region is in danger of running out of power within days. And this morning fears of even more violence as Palestinians call for a general strike today including marches to the West Bank. Gaza and within Israel meanwhile president Biden is expressing support for cease fire according to the White House Biden spoke with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu urging Netanyahu to quote protect innocent civilians but also reiterating his firm support for Israel's right to defend itself against indiscriminate rocket attacks. The but administration reportedly approved the sale of military weapons to Israel this month some Democrats want that deal withdrawn.

