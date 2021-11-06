Transcript for President Biden tax announcement expected at G-7 summit today

Careful who we expected it. Good morning and your president I did and the leaders of the world's largest economies today are focused on economic recovery. The president and the G-7 leaders are announcing that they are endorsing a global minimum tax rate for corporations. A 15%. The White House says this is a major statement any very key step toward. Getting these large companies from seeking out tax havens and also getting them to pay more to governments. Injure the president and G-7 leaders today are also focusing on climate change and investing in infrastructure all around the world. Now we've heard a lot from the White House about how this trip is really about turning the age from the trump the administration. The president says he's here to shore up relationships with key allies. And yesterday he met with the British prime minister Boris Johnson and British prime minister Boris Johnson. Certainly sounds like he likes what he's hearing from president ride and. Recovered huge range of of subjects. And it's it's wonderful to to listen to the Biden administration in two and to Joseph Biden because. All my the so much that they want to do together with the us fallout from security NATO and two to climate change and it's it's it's a test is a breath of fresh. A breath of fresh air that's a good as prime minister Boris Johnson thinks about this shift. From president John to president Biden and Andrew the United States and the United Kingdom also announced a new task force aimed at reopening travel between the two countries. Travel has been largely restricted since march of points when he of course due to the Kobe pandemic Andrew. And Karen we've learned that the royal family will be joining the Biden's today. It's a very big day for the body in Stanley their First Lady says she is so excited to meet Queen Elizabeth and today. Let me spending a lot of time of the royal family Queen Elizabeth prince Charles prince William and duchess Kate Middleton. They're going to be hosting a reception tonight for the G-7 leaders Prince Charles and Prince William are also hosting an event focused on climate change. And the First Lady Jill Biden will get to do her own solo event we Kate Middleton they're visiting a school here in Cornwall England. Again the First Lady said that this is a highlight of the trip for them they've been looking forward to this visit for weeks and now it's finally here.

