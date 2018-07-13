Transcript for President Trump feels 'unwelcome' in London

We begin with that bombshell interview from president trump criticizing his hosts on his first official visit to the UK he just says a British prime minister recent mail was piling on the pomp and circumstance for the president. Ignoring his advice and said a major trade deal. Could be in jeopardy ABC's Molly hunter is in London were up to 200000. People are expected to protest the president today good morning to you Molly. Lindsay and it's good morning that's at that meeting between president Chapman British prime minister Teresa may just got a whole lot more operating here's the interview and that's that. May has racked drags its extraordinary read. An already this morning as protesters are already gathering. At this same time British prime minister juries in May was rolling out eight Gary long red carpet for president trump. The political editor of the British tabloid the sun was weeding out his exclusive interview with the American president. Ney has racked regs it screams the front cover US steel is off president shut its landing made soft brace it blueprint. They do a deal like that it will most likely because we'll be dealing with C. Here are being union instead of dealing with. You can't. So it will probably kill the deal. The president adding I would have done much differently. I actually Childress and had to do it but she didn't think grew she didn't listen to me that will be up to her to say. Trump also praises Boris Johnson achieved cheerleader for breaks it who resigned as -- foreign secretary earlier this week. As the story broke the president and prime minister worked together that let him palace. And the pomp the circumstance the Joseph Rama that this country does so well. Net president trump always appreciate. Was on full display. Today's protesters are gearing up for a massive day but president trump is unlikely to catch sight of that baby trump limp mocking him. For the major protests telling the sun. I used to love London is a city but when they make you feel unwelcome. Why would I stay there. Now when asked about that interview the white has actually says president choked respects to reason they very much he really likes are noting that he pulled the paper. That he's never said anything bad about her I'm not for the prime minister is going to see it that way guys it's going to be a very interesting day. And the Venice high imagine thanks so much Molly hunter live in London.

