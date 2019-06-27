Transcript for President Trump heads to Japan for G-20 summit

In addition to tweeting about the debate overnight the president also spoke about some key trade issue he's arriving in Japan this morning for the G-20 summit and everything from tariffs to a Ron. To Vladimir Putin will be on the agenda ABC's Karen Travers is there in Osaka Karen good morning. Good morning to name Kenneth world leaders are arriving here in Osaka for this two day. Economic summit the trump is facing several major foreign policy challenges. But his attention is focused on politics back at home. He's heading to a high stakes world leaders summit and on the waited to hand president runs nine was on politics back home. A little refueling stop in Alaska the president weighing in on the democratic candidates debate. Over two days here in Japan president trump meets with nine world leaders including Russian president Vladimir Putin it's their first meeting since the release of the Mueller report which detailed how Russia interfered in the 2016 US election the president's previous sit downs with prudence has sparked controversy. For what mr. trump has said hundred G tales that were kept secret. At the White House Wednesday he was asked if he would tell the Russian president to not interfere in US elections. I'll have a very good conversation went up. What I said Evans nodding your business. Just two weeks ago the president told George Stephanopoulos he'd consider taking offers of opposition research from a foreign nation. It's not in the disappearance they have information I think that take it. We US China trade talks add another standstill. President Tron sits down with president she easing pain to try and seal a deal please threatening terrorist on an additional 300 billion dollars of Chinese goods. China has been saying as billions and billions of dollars. Until I got here they've ever made this got Big Ten cents. On board Air Force One the president still fuming on Twitter that Robert Moeller will testify before congress reiterating what he said before leaving the White House it's at this race. Thought struck him. Calculation that the Democrats wanted to do Auburn. Other big meetings here for the president on the sidelines of the G-20 summit include the leaders and India Germany and the crown prince of Saudi Arabia. As he is done ahead of other world leaders some questioning Tenet the president was complaining this week that allies are taking advantage of the United States shenae. And those meetings with nine world leaders come at a crucial time for foreign policy Karen Travers there are in Osaka thank you for joining us.

