Transcript for President Trump hints on reopening the country sooner than advised

President drug hinting he wants to reopen the economy despite objections from health experts. Even though many are predicting the peak of the crisis has get to calm. America will again. And soon reopen for business. Very soon a lot sooner than. Three or four months it somebody was suggesting. The president's comments coming as New York governor Andrew Cuomo suggested the pandemic could last up to nine months Cuomo on CNN firing back. If you have to make that choice it's public health all right because you cannot put a value on a human life. And nobody cares how longer picture that the economy up and running if you're actually saved lives and Texas. Lieutenant governor Dan Patrick said on fox he agrees with the president let's get back to work let's get back to living let's be Smart about it. And those of us who are seventy plus what will take care of ourselves but don't sacrifice the country on Capitol Hill. Negotiations. Over that two trillion dollar stimulus package hitting a roadblock. This is not a juicy political opportunities just as a national emergency. Democrats are pushing for more restrictions on corporate bailout money. And arguing the bill doesn't do enough to help families health care workers and hospitals Republicans say Democrats are playing politics. Is there objection. Thank you mr. parents and expect. I object the democratic leader since it's unbelievable. You know what the American people are thanking right now must present. They're fighting it this conflict was founded by geniuses. But as being wrong about wanting any case. Very secretary Indonesian and democratic leaders sexy Jersey they're almost done negotiating an agent deal I'm today and banana. And that's thank you know.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.