Transcript for President Trump issues a travel ban from Brazil

President trump is barring travel into the United States from Brazil one of the hardest hit countries in the pandemic the band takes effect Thursday it does not apply to American citizens or permanent residents. ABC's it has to look we care has more. Overnight to president trump imposing strict travel restrictions on Brazil more cases of -- nineteen are surging. According to data from Johns Hopkins university in Brazil has more than 363000. Cases ranking Sackett for most cases worldwide only behind the United States now surpassing one point six million. The White House saying in his statements they are suspending the entry of aliens who have been in Brazil during the fourteen. Before the announcement Sunday night national security advisor Robert O'Brien hinting that the restrictions were coming we hope that'll be temporary. But because of the situation embers we're gonna take every step necessary to protect the American people will take a look at the other countries our country by country basis cases of corona virus are surging across Latin America. Including Mexico ABC's Ian panel is in Mexico City. Latin America is now the new. Global at the center of this pandemic. Here in Mexico we're seeing record numbers of cases in part we've just seen the highest number of deaths being reported but some controversy. Over that tally with some suggestions by an independent research group that the real number could be as many as three times higher as in many other cases was seeing hospitals and more near incapacitate. In the meantime president try and hitting the golf course but Saturday and Sunday over the holiday weekend. Repeating his Mon truck America must reopen. We did the right thing and now we're doing the right thing by getting it going getting an open we have to open. And president trump will participate in a number of Memorial Day ceremonies today including a wreath laying ceremony at Arlington national cemetery. And another at fort McHenry in Baltimore. Trevor and Mona. Think it has.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.