Transcript for President Trump again refuses to commit to peaceful transition of power

Overnight president trump on the campaign trail in Florida mom worked in my and upcoming Texas I'm. Rallying supporters in Jacksonville where unified. Looking ahead to Tuesday night's debate with rival Joseph Biden and targeting the former vice president's stamina. They give my big shot herself that it he'll go out. A lot of energy hopes he'll have that. He'll be like this Superman for about fifteen minute. But in Washington and answer questions in growing concern after the president refused to commit to a peaceful transfer power if he loses the election. His Press Secretary was asked for clarification. But governing very directed very simple question if the president loses this election. Will this White House well this president I assure us that there will be peaceful transfer power to President Clinton president. The president will exact except the results of eight free and fair election. The White House chief of staff with a similar explanation if every ballot is counted in if it's a fair election. We have a history of a peaceful transition of power but president trump once against Okie doubt about the fairness of the election. We want to make sure the election is honest and I'm not sure that he can't be at a I don't know that it badly we have to be very careful of the ballots the ballots that the whole big scam. Democrats on the attack may be what his friend. Billion dollars in Russia. Why not Rick Couri on feedburner and Turkey UN the United States of America it is eight democracy. Republicans also speaking out I can assure you it will be peaceful the senate unanimously passing a resolution Thursday re affirming its commitment to a peaceful transition. After the election. It was not an orderly transfer of power every four years since Washington. Bush elected for a second term and seven came nutty too. Earlier in the day the FBI director toe congress there's been no evidence of widespread voter fraud. We have not seen historically. Any kind of coordinated national voter fraud effort in a major election. I Weathers by mail or or otherwise. But this morning questions are being raised in Pennsylvania where the FBI is investigating the mishandling of nine military ballots that were meld in. We're eventually thrown away in a dumpster. Officials say at least seven of the nine votes were for truck while the investigation is ongoing there's been no indication of any widespread problem. Those ballots weren't envelopes which have been open even though the law requires them to remain sealed until Election Day investigators are trying to determine why they were open.

