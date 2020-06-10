Transcript for President Trump returns to White House after hospital stay

Overnight the trump campaign released this highly produced video showing the president. Returning to the White House and a made for television moment. After leaving Walter Reed medical center trump took a rarely used interest into the White House. Climbing the stairs of the south portico porch he paused. Took off his mask and gave two thumbs up the president later posted a video on Twitter saying Dennis about the virus. Don't let it dominate you. Don't be afraid of it. You're gonna beat it we have the best medical equipment we have the best medicine's two days ago I felt great to like better than I have had a long time I say just recently. Better than twenty years ago. During his nearly three day stay at the world class medical center doctors at Walter Reed gave the president treatments. Usually reserved for the most serious cove in nineteen cases including steroids an experimental antibody therapy. The president there making this claim and that tweeted video. Going to be out front as you leader I had to do that I knew this danger to it but I had to do. I stood out front I let. Nobody that's a leader. Would not do what I did. And I know there's a risk there's a danger but that's OK and now I'm better and maybe I'm immune I don't know. Earlier Monday the president's through this and said he supports trumps moved to the White House. But he also acknowledged the president remains at risk. Though he may not entirely be out of the woods yet. The team and I agree that all are valuations and most importantly his clinical status support the president safe return home. Doctor Sean Conley did disclose the president's most recent vital signs. Adding trump had not been on beaver reducing medication for 72 hours but doctor Connolly citing privacy law would not it's or other specific questions about the president's health. Including whether his lawns are healthy. There are. Hippo rules and regulations. That restrict me in sharing certain things. Doctor Connolly also refused to answer when the president last tested negative for the virus and now in one of the toughest comments yet from a Republican on the president's response of the virus Texas senator John Cornyn tells the Houston Chronicle. Trump let his guard down adding I think you gotta risk d.s and frankly I think it's a lesson to all of us that we need to exercise self discipline. Had a town hall event last night democratic rival Joseph Biden said he's not surprised the president passed the composite access to. Gladly seems to be coming along pretty well. Court. Communicate the right lesson the American people masks matter this morning at least eighteen people linked to trumpet his inner circle have now tested positive. Among the latest Press Secretary QB Matt and Amy and to offer deputies and a new statement this morning the White House has access to the president will be significantly limited but we are. All I its vigilance we are all working together whether it's by phone. Or in person if if that's possible. Over the course of its cost causation the president's staged a series of photo ops and this one appeared to sign his name to a blank sheet of paper. And then Sunday he briefly left the hospital to wait to supporters possibly exposing the Secret Service agents riding with him. This is just another reminder we elected a reality TV star who doesn't take seriously the health. And risks that he's putting others through. Trump tweeted he'll be back on the campaign fell soon and the term campaign says he expects to attend next week's debate.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.