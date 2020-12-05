Transcript for President Trump and Vice President Pence will now stay apart

Over an aide to the White House making the historic decision to separate the president and vice president's senior officials confirming president Troutman vice president pens will be kept apart due to crew rotavirus concerns. Saying the two will nineteen distance from each other in the immediate future but we can talk on the found. The temporary separation comes after a Penn State tested positive last week. ABC news has learned the vice president spent Monday away from the Oval Office wearing a mask while working in a neighboring building. At the White House adopts new safety measures. Just about everybody have seen today has worn a mask the president's son in law Jared Kushner seen wearing a mask during a rose guarded news conference. I wish you'd write honestly about it but unfortunately you G is that today is that president coming in with a positive message. We have met the moment. And we have prevailed. Applauding the country's testing efforts we've prevailed on testing is what Arab referring to there's nobody close to us in the world. And we certainly have done a great job on testing but are Jon Karl winning out the contrast between testing at the White House verses everywhere als. Your staff your senior staff and he just referenced is able to get tested every day. When will it be that Americans across the country will be able to get tested every day as they go back to work. Very sentiment really very soon what should people be told to go back to work until they have that assurance that day and there. Co workers are able to get which were still out there we're leaving that up to the governors as you know. Follow up question drilling the president I hear. Phil yeah window the rest of America have the same access that members of young White House have to texting you know what. If we didn't get the tests if we didn't know tests in the white has should be up complaining. Why are you getting tests for the White House we can win because if we didn't get the test should be up I understand you very well better than you understand yourself. But it was this exchange between trump in another reporter that led to an abrupt end to the news conference. It many times that it's the US is doing far better than any other country. When it comes to testing yes. Why does that matter licensing global competitions you with every day Americans are still losing their lives and we're still seeing more cases every day. Well they're losing their lives everywhere in the world. And maybe that's a question you should ask China. Don't ask me has China that question okay when you ask them that question you may get a very unusual answered yes behind you blends. Are saying that to me specifically. Sometimes you asked I'm not saying it specifically to anybody I'm saying it to anybody and ask that nasty question I thought I ask. Please go ahead. Moments later and the president walking away questions sister next next place that indeed it you caught me. I did and you didn't respond and now I'm calling on. So I just young lady in the back please dishonest my colleague betacast ladies and gentlemen thank you very much appreciate it thank you very much. Meanwhile on Capitol Hill today doctor Ian beneath county will testified to a senate committee over video conference. The New York Times reporting found she is expected to tell senators that Americans will experience needless suffering and death. If the country reopens prematurely. Date ahead of the CDC and FDA will also testify over video conference. As for reopening a former official at the Occupational Safety & Health Administration says company teen has become a worker safety crisis. And called for new rules to protect workers. Kenneth and Mona. And that's thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.