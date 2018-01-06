Transcript for President Trump's new tariffs take effect today

We do is a good morning on this Friday we're gonna start with the US facing off with some of its best friends over trade. New tariffs on steel and aluminum went effect overnight on imports from Canada Mexico and Europe. They're drawn so angry promises of retaliation. They could also mean higher prices on basic items here at home. ABC's Kenneth Mullen has the new details from Washington good morning Kenneth. Good morning Kenneth and Diane the trouble administration insist this is not the start of a trade war with other countries but one thing a certain consumers will be caught in the middle. This morning to truly fight between the US and its closest neighbors and allies its escalating. Let me be clear. He's tariffs. Are totally unacceptable. The Canadians are sad if so were leaders in Europe and Mexico their countries it was stiff new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports by president trop. We've been taken advantage of by the world. That's not going to be happening anymore. It's unclear if or when but American consumers could see higher prices on everything broke point Susan plane tickets. To canned drinks and cars a trade group for US auto maker says these terrorists will result in an increased. And the price of domestically produced steel. Brightening in the industry's global competitiveness. In raising vehicle cost for our customers. The international reaction swept these FISA but they. Put two two it. UP immune candles. React to that we've all and he kind of fish. Europe Mexico and Canada are promising to retaliate with tariffs on hundreds of US products like blue jeans burba and peanut butter port cranberries and toilet paper. We have to believe that at some point. Common sense will prevail. But we see no sign of that in this action today. By the US administration. Also stressing US Canadian relations president trump took direct aim at Canada's prime minister. Or portrayed the president who re negotiating nap that's set in a statement last night. The US will agree to a fair deal. Are there will be no deal at all dining Condace. Kenneth thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.