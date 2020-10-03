Transcript for Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan reunited with the rest of the royal family

Walking in their last event ever at senior members of the royal family Prince Harry killing a subtle side of support for Megan Markel. The incited his jacket. The exact same shade of green is her Emilia weeks to address the duke and duchess of Sussex all smiles outside the commonwealth state service. But inside Westminster Abbey. Not so much. This photo showing the fab four reunited for the first time since November Monday service marking the first time this us exes have appeared in public with other members of the royal family. Since Prince Harry and duchess Megan announced plans to step away from royal duties headlines pouring in Kate's avoids eye contact and Twitter lighting up to. This person writing. Harry looks like he wants to die. This video of the couple's greeting one another also drawing a strong reaction and still chipping the ice off my phone screen outs definitely a chill between the Cambridge's and Sussex news. Back outside after the service everything coming up roses. Or oppose needs to be specific green duchess of Cambridge and duchess of Sus six greeted with flowers leaving Westminster. The commonwealth day service capping off Prince Harry and Megan Markel stairwell tour so to speak naked meeting with students to honor international women's day. The couple also making stops at the Royal Albert Hall. And the endeavor fund awards along the way. This is the duke and duchess is last engagement before they officially stepped down and give up their HRH titles at the end of. The month. In solidarity with our American princess liked it wearing green big show of support for my luck. I take the drama there it's near as serious as he does not sleep at night I don't understand people that see this for analyzing interactions with it laws in the like. Why would make a 100 yeah. Yeah yeah yeah yeah not the most pleasant situated but a wonderful break think there's an accident.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.