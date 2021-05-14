Transcript for Prince Harry opens up about royal life

This morning Prince Harry getting personal speaking about the difficulties of growing not in the royal family groups and commuters are big and is there. The duke of Sussex opening up an actor Dax Shepard podcast shedding new light on why he mag and left the family and move to California. Saying he wants to break the cycle of pain in his family calling it genetic pain while appearing to criticize the parenting skills of his father Prince Charles. Isn't life about breaking the cycle yes Roy does not blame. Ever usually points in the single blaming anybody but suddenly when it comes sued parents are in. If all I've experienced some form of pain or suffering the cause of the pain and suffering that perhaps might follow the rule my parents it's offered. Onion and racial or break that cycle like they're impulsive norm basically. This lowers genetic pain and suffering against postal anyway and that we as parents we should be doing the most who recounts translated. New Obama happened to me I'm gonna make sure doesn't happen to you. It's the first interviews and said bombshell sit down with Oprah which exposed the deep rift in the royal family. And it comes only weeks after Harry was distance from his brother. At the funeral of their grandfather prince fill up this morning. The British tabloid slamming Harry accusing him of making things worse the Daily Mail asking how low can Harry go. But the prince says he's happy to be in California away from the spotlight. Living here and now I can she like lift my head. And I chief I feel different my shoulders of draw swords as cameraman walk around freely little bit more frigates titled human by Akamai bicycle I would Nevada's homeless due job. Kerry also shared a story about when he and bag and purse and started dating to avoid attention. He says they would meet up in a supermarket and would pretend not to know each other.

