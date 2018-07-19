Transcript for Prosecutors say Maria Butina seduced Americans

A federal judge has ordered a gun activists with ties to the NRA held without bail she's accused of working as a secret Russian agent. And now prosecutors are revealing how she allegedly used sex in her Covert plan to cozy up to American politicians. The indictment for Maria Bettina reads like a spy novel. The government claims she was willing to go to extreme measures to infiltrate the US political system and the NRA. Prosecutors accuse the 29 year old of offering sex in exchange for a position inside and on disclose special interest organization one of her alleged Russian contacts joked in one message about her high profile in the United States saint. You've upstaged Anna Chapman she poses with toy pistols while you were being published with the real once. A reference to another red headed Russian arrested for spying in 2010 investigators say Bettina was involved in the personal relationship with an unidentified American. Who was instrumental. In aiding her Covert influence operation. And now there's growing questions about this moment. At a 2015 conference when she yes then candidate Crump. About Russia. Do you want to continue the politics of sanctions I believe I would get along very nicely with those. And I mean what we have to strike. I don't think you need to sanctions during her time in the US the FBI claims are Tino was reaching out to politicians and those in power. And sources say she met the president's son Don junior and an NRA convention and while allegedly receiving funding former Russian oligarchs. And maintaining contact with Russian intelligence officials like. The one prosecutors claim can be seen in this picture. The charges against her are not part of special counsel Robert Muller's investigation. But officials say Martinez case is reflective of how broad and deep ongoing Russian infiltration efforts have been. And this morning routine is held without bail after prosecutors argued she's a flight risk. Accusing her of packing boxes and sending money into Russia just days before her arrest. She's pleaded not guilty. And you back in court next Tuesday.

