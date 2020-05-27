Transcript for Protesters and police clash in Minneapolis

Overnight growing out region Minneapolis over the death of a black man in police custody. Elders of demonstrators taking to the street. Blocking intersections as police used tear gas to push back the crowds. Some before seeing throwing objects back get officers vandalizing a police vehicle and smashing the front window of a police precinct. So many others marching peacefully chanting I can't breathe while demanding justice for Jorge Floyd. A video camera captured the final moments of Floyd flight Monday night the 46 year old listing on the ground in handcuffs with a police officers who meet on his now I'll. About foreign minister to the video go it appears to lose consciousness. He emptied to warrant on the seat and check for polls while the officers he remains are being snapped an ambulance than to exploit to the hospital where he's now. Dead couldn't taste you know because amaze him is stating they they could beat me in his name and did sell. Indian kid and now we ask is a broker didn't beat current picture of murder and are trademarks or shall there are doing what big. Police say Ford was unarmed and suspected of trying to pass a forced check at a store. While appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs adding Ford resisted officers they handcuffed him and noted he appeared to be suffering medical distress. Devastated that maybe the fact is that in Bobble bottom line. They reasonable. Restrictions that whatever you want to call of the force that was uses every unreasonable last night. This morning the FBI is investigating the case in four police officers involved in the incident. Have been fired. Being black in America should not be a death sentence this officer failed. In the most basic. Human cents. It was always carrier freeze is always helpful voice longtime roommate said they found out he was dad when he saw the video on social media and recommend stories have been honored. Just returns his speeches Dublin some house kinda shy boy who worked at the security guard at a Minneapolis restaurant his employer called him a kind man. Low muscle and I don't like the brother Phil. Giordano formal time who were prevented from happening again. I would get out and it is not for them happy and normal what befell many people will say. Those words from Floyd I can't breathe. Reminiscent of the bigger government keeps good. Importing fourteen garner said this thing works. And died after an arrest in New York that set off nationwide protest a medical examiner testified and officers shall hold triggered burners fatal asthma attack. Who in his death a homicide. None of the officers in that case was charged. Officers including garner in the choke hold was fired five years later asked for George Floyd whose roommate says he has meany and answer questions. About what played out and that it's their Nvidia. And those over her protests in Minneapolis at least one officer was injured authorities have not confirmed the names of the officers fire.

