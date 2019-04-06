Transcript for Protests expected during Trump's UK visit

A new poll shows that more than half of the people living in London are against the president's visit at as we hear from drug helps in many of them are expected to hit the streets today to voice that opposition. President trump got a royal welcome in the United Kingdom yesterday complete with a ceremonial welcome at Buckingham Palace in a state banquet in his honor. The festivities continue for a second day but there are also expected through thousands of protesters taking to the streets in London today. Let the visiting American president note that not all of the British people welcome his visit here. Among the demonstrations planned. That giant warns land to had been president after. Even wearing a diaper that flew in the skies of London last year when he visits it's set to take flight again today. The president meeting yesterday that he's pleased with his visit to the United Kingdom so far and took note of the fact that he hasn't seen any protesters yet. But inane well with those big demonstrations planned today that's likely set to change.

