Record-breaking celebrity memorabilia auction

An auction house in New York sold sandals that once belonged to Apple co-founder Steve Jobs for $218,750. ABC News’ Will Ganss has more on that and other interesting items auctioned.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live