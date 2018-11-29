Transcript for Redskins defend acquisition of domestic abuse suspect

We turn out to the growing backlash against the NFL's Washington Redskins the team is defending its decision to sign a star player who was recently arrested for domestic salt. ABC's mercy Gonzales has more on the debate. He was cut from a San Francisco 49ers after being arrested this weekend charged with suspicion of domestic battery. But Ruben Foster has a new teen. Picked up by the Washington Redskins. These young player and I made a mistake or to hurt you don't and and at the other day we. Decided to take the chance and and deal with. Before deciding to bring him on board the team reportedly did not call police for. His girlfriend who made the claim again. Had previously testified. That. She made up the story of him beating her and it was for money. Prosecutors weren't so sure. Face was all messed up. Redskins saying in this statement the allegations are nothing our organization will ever condone. You'll have to go through the full legal process and investigation and potential discipline from the NFL as well as meetings with counselors associated with the team before you'll ever have the opportunity to Wear the Burgundy and gold as a clear what he does is very wrong in some problem we have to get to the bottom what happened exactly some questioning helped Foster a still has a place in the NFL while calling cabernet remained unemployed since leaving the forty niners. You could assault somebody. And the you know the NFL. Will let you weigh. But you exercise your rights as an American citizen to take a knee during the National Anthem hey you can't find a job. And roster was apt the Redskins facility he met with the head coach the team stresses though there is no guarantee hole ever actually play for them. RC Gonzales ABC news Los Angeles.

