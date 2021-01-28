Transcript for Remembering Cloris Leachman

Once the mail be and how should that day. Has surfaced in the clean. Hate mail guys. Cloris Leachman as Phyllis Lindstrom on the Mary Tyler Moore Show all and all not the best system. The role that made her a household name in what her two primetime Emmy Awards. Cloris nominated 22 times in her legendary career winning eight times making her the most awarded actress in the Andes history. She joked that her character Phyllis who had a sitcom over phone from 197577. It was not so different from her real life style just to gossip that they then a lawyer is coming finally got act like we're all sisters yet so. A comedian on screen and off. But Cloris started off acting in the theater and tackling more dramatic roles in TV and on film she won an Oscar in 1972 for The Last Picture Show. Her career spanning decades bringing laughter to generations of audiences for Mel Brooks his young Frankenstein. I am Paul Brooke. And Malcolm in the Middle three decades later isn't this pass. Cloris even appearing on Dancing With The Stars at age 82 the most senior start to ever grace the ballroom. In an interview with the Hollywood reporter she was asked about her longevity if you're not deliberately she's it will. This morning her friends and co stars paying tribute. Mel Brooks saying Cloris was insanely talented she could make you laugh or cry at the drop of the hat and Ed hazard sweeting. A picture from the last time I saw you always beautiful. Nothing I could say would top the enormity of my love for EU. Until we meet again darling. Cloris Leachman was 94 years old she once said when something is truly funny it's funny all the time well here's to a legacy of laughter a double B funny. For all time. You guys think you will we appreciate what a life on death fun person to to interview ahead the blessing of doing it went seven I'll never forget her target about her love life.

