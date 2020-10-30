Transcript for Remnants of Hurricane Zeta spread from Louisiana to New York

This morning the south. Reeling in the wake of Zeta. The powerful storm blamed for at least six deaths after making landfall as a category two hurricane. It basically for almost all large chunk of the front of this mobile home. Killing a man who has a sleek. The 110 mile per hour winds toppling trees downing power lines and battering Louisiana. Roofs torn off buildings. This boat blown across dry land in the middle of the storm. And this trampoline tossed into the air over a fence and into another yard to fierce winds reducing parts of this apartment building to rubble. He BC's rob Marciano got a firsthand look at the aftermath. Winds were so strong here. They were able to ripped the roof right off this two story apartment building. As the storm moved east is it are brought over eight feet of storm surge to Mississippi and destruction to Georgia. One driver lucky to be alive after a 120 foot tree came crashing down on his SUV. A similar scene in North Carolina after a tree fell on today's mail truck streets across the state left washed out by rushing rivers like these and now. This crane is spinning wildly slamming into the building and flinging massive chunks of metal onto the streets below. In now more heavy rain and even snow is on the way. Well as officials leave ABC news thanks to Elizabeth.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.