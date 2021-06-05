Transcript for Rep. Liz Cheney’s new warning for her fellow Republicans

Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney is warning her party that history is watching as her time of the party's leadership team appears to be coming to an end. Cheney is the consisting critic of former president Donald Trump's false claim that November's election was stolen from him. And she accuses some Republicans of trying to white washed a January attack on the capital. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy recently made it clear that he wants Cheney go on as the party's conference chairwoman have had. You know I'll have lost confidence. Writing in the Washington Post Cheney says her party is quote at a turning point and Republicans must decide whether we are going to choose choose and fidelity to the constitution. Cheney also warning Republicans to quote steer away from the dangerous and into democratic trump. Call to personality and quotes history is watching our children are watching. We must be brave enough to defend the basic principles that underpin and protect our freedom and our democratic process she also vowed to continue speaking out against the back last. As a party we need to be focused on the future we need to be focused on. Embracing the constitution not embracing insurrection Cheney the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney trump recently called her. A war mongering fool so Republicans including trump are now backing New York congresswoman at least the phonics to replace Cheney in her leadership role. But not all Republicans or on board the conservative organization Club for Growth tweeting quote house Republicans should find a conservative to lead messaging and win back the house majority. Cheney voted with Trump's agenda more than 90% of the time far more advanced of chronic. But the key difference is that unlike Cheaney that Monica back in January voted in favor. Of overturning Joseph bide his election victory. Signed affidavits documents numerous unconstitutional. Irregularities. Trans growing influence on the party comes despite the former president being bing and from the major social media platforms Facebook's oversight board Wednesday upheld the company's decision. To suspend trump for encouraging the capital insurrection. But the panel also ordered FaceBook to clarify its policies and determine within six months with the Tron suspension as permanent. And back to representative Liz Cheney house Republicans could vote as soon as next Wednesday on whether to remove her from her leaders have possession Mona they think you.

