RFK Jr. admits dumping dead bear in park

The presidential candidate has admitted he was responsible for a dead bear cub that turned up in Central Park in 2014, shedding light on a decade-old mystery. ABC News’ Rhiannon Ally has the details.

August 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live