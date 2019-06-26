Transcript for Robert Mueller will testify before House Committees

We begin with a breaking news from Capitol Hill for much hesitation a former special counsel Robert Mueller. Has now agreed to testify in public and Mueller will take questions about the Russian investigation from two house committees and back to back public hearings next month. He was subpoenaed after expressing his reluctance to testify saying his report speaks for itself ABC's cover all test moral what we can expect from Muller's testimony. Good morning Trevor. Good morning Kenneth good morning today Robert Mueller is a notoriously silent figure in the two year senses investigation was launched he has given one that ten minute statement but congress is now here saying. That is not good enough they've issued the subpoenas to get in to testify. With the world watching special counsel Robert Mueller now expected to testify at public hearings July 17 the house judiciary and Intelligence Committees bull issuing Moeller subpoenas Tuesday night. Democratic members eager to finally ask him questions about the Russia investigation. And that ten instances laid out in the Muller reports. Where the president may have obstructed justice. If we had had called confident. That the president clearly did not commit a crime we would have said so. House intelligence chair Adam Schiff telling MSNBC he doesn't think Mueller would consider this off friendly subpoena the congress needs answers we never felt it was sufficient to rely simply on a written report. Or a ten minute statement without the ability to follow up questions. After the news broke president trump responding on Twitter with his familiar refrain of presidential harassment. This following weeks of accusing Muller of being biased I think Bob. They never come for no. No structures. The president's attorney Jay sec you load now going on the attack against Mueller telling Fox News. Well as personally continue to answer it is the long conflict of interest. All reported in coherent. Sixty low also telling ABC he expects Muller's testimony to Muir his report something that Mueller himself has said before when indicating he didn't want to testify and the work speaks for itself. And a report is my testimony. Another reason Moehler didn't want to testifies because he didn't want Republicans and Democrats to turn that testimony into a spectacle now Mueller has said. That the interference in the 20s16 election deserves the attention of every American and now it appears three weeks from now he is going to have that attention Janet Tenet. And charter of course we know Robert Mueller will face tough questions from Democrats but he will also likely face tough questions from Republicans on those committees as well. Right yet we're looking at a grilling likely from bull sides here the president's legal team issued a statement last night with some concerns that have also been brought up by Republicans. And that's about what they call irregularities. In how this investigation was conducted one of those instances. Involving Peter struck and Lisa page as are two members of Muller's team who were removed after some anti trump text messages between them. Were made public so there's going to be some harsh questions here. From both sides but Robert Mueller of course very stoic we'll have to see what he's willing to talk about. And term of the world will be watching listening closely to those answers charm route Washington thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.