School bus route ‘disaster’

Major changes to a Kentucky school district’s transportation plan have left many students waiting hours to be bussed home afterschool. ABC News’ Derricke Dennis has the details.

August 11, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live