Transcript for School honors hero student who stopped Colorado gunman

We're learning more about the hero student who police say tackled the gunman during Tuesday's school shooting in Colorado Kendrick a studio lost his life trying to protect his classmates. Overnight a vigil was held to honor him and the eight other students who were wounded. But that vigil suddenly ended with Stewart isn't leaving in protest. Overnight an abrupt walkout at this vigil for the victims of the deadly shooting at the stem school in highlands ranch Colorado. Ivan it's got every. I don't know I don't know what's happening. Students angered by speeches from politicians and anti gun advocates. Claim they were not allowed to speak one man identifying himself for the parents we did tonight wasn't a vigil. It was a political event save the politics for another time. The community in mourning but also celebrating the bravery of eighteen year old Kendrick studio police say he charts the gunman who burst into his class. Pinning him against the wall protecting other students. Before being fatally shot he did what he had to do any that was my sense nature that was whom he was tender its father says he once said if there was ever school shooter. He wouldn't think twice about acting. His dad urging him not to play hero but that wasn't to Hendrix nature. When I see the people that he saved. Makes me happy and I knew that my son wouldn't have it any other way. Good as any parent will tell you. You know. Who hit to the trade off I mean would would come what are we supposed to do accuser everything. Brand to be Ali a marine recruit also won said the shooter there is fear much to look back at it and I still feel a bit of fear when I think back to it but after that point it is jest. Doing what I thought it should be. During the attack another student Kristine L which Texas father saying dab the school is on an unexpected locked down there's a bunch of yelling in the hallway. His father saying I'm coming in Kristen heard gunshots. I have never been in a situation like this I was scared out of my mind everyone else is scared out of their mind and it was painful just a look around and see just how scared they where I can't comprehend that this even happened. The two suspects in the attack read their first court appearance is Wednesday one of them this eighteen year old here covering his face. Said only a single word when asked to be had any questions about the proceedings. He and his allies juvenile accomplice also a student at the school. Based nearly thirty charges including murder authorities have not yet revealed a motive or any information on the weapons used to seven miles away at Columbine High School this message. Our hearts are with few. The transgender juvenile suspect who was born a female house petition the court to be recognized as male. The district attorney has not yet decided whether to charge him as an adult.

