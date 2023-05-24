Scramble to raise the debt limit

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told reporters an agreement to avert a default could still come by June, but he's privately conceding they're not even close to a deal. ABC News’ Lindsay Watts explains.

May 24, 2023

