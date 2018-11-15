Transcript for Secrets of the Singapore summit

This of course is a live look at Singapore where it is 83 degrees the wind chill is 82. History was made there five months ago this week. Right it was that historic meeting between president front and Kim Jung sun and it took place at the capella Singapore hotel. A place that can this knows well yes and our world needs now investigative unit which is newly coined. Sending 9000 miles away in hopes that it would never come back to that hotel. Bush has become something of a tourist attraction. Kinda want to go to millions around the world we're who moved to this resort island in Singapore from one historic event. The summit of president trump and Kim Jung un in case you forgot this dramatic reenactment and refresh actually it was more like this. Emeritus. The first handshake between the United States president North Korean dictator. Donald Trump Kim Jung on 65 years in the mid. We are alive but now it wouldn't didn't know were seen. Flash rack to 22 days before the June 12 summit. A group of American officials show up to the isle resort to look at its facilities and no one including the GM views they were there. Those officials knew everything about the hotel. The person who came from the White House photo annual from eight to see that we'll tell. Ten days later confirmation on why they were visiting the palace and before resort had been selected for the summit. That left them only twelve basis staged a world event. Their sales and marketing director was tasked with logistics dealing with the Singaporean American and Korean delegate. You're married streak in Italy smiles. And walking around and and that is that OK to speak yeah they hadn't. A lot on one guy. And then just days before the summit president trump calls it on. I've decided to terminate the planned summit in Singapore and June 12 but it Singapore's. Her tone toward Hamas Kuwait for 24 hours again and intelligence loyalty to a game improved to keep going. The luster put aside the summit was back gone with just days to go home now every guest in the hotel had to go. I couldn't had a couple rat what's happening and why do have to cast doubt resignation. Bandits and they didn't someone's ass for gaining. Security meantime are scrambling. The reverend Kim had how many how about how popular demand and listen facilities at home on the other main SPF head of the bubble he lost yet. They actually end department and opium and the bill from access and who I'm at ultimate. Summit today the Korean security. Incidents. I was written for a good to see how he lets me. Everything. You can learn how and we. On the grounds 400 plus weeks 9% of the security officials. There are people people like in the bush as their snipers it would yankees and they're military guys or whatever you ask all right what American and Korean security guard in the scene. Same time the Marines moving in the morning. There was a rumor that he brought his own way. It up. Yes. I never saw it. It turns out Kim did have his own Porta potty broadened and own food and beverages flown in from Pyongyang. This is Kim's what are yet that they brought in. So that. The Americans shipped in Diet Coke from the US were the president then the logistics of the entrances. To the island. Would drive in the blast on the single lane bridge to the island and during its superiority. It's negotiated. Koreans would come and first but only by seconds does it help security by running next limited I don't feel like god protect you anymore it's. Well it's political yeah. That it's. Runs the east and president greeting the yen and strong came outside shook his hand and hand. Think you ask for hosting the event Bassett Ellis that's what we're first impressions taller shorter more are thought I mean. Various long time he was very polite. Respectful. Him in this entire sector of the hotel off limits to hotel staff and strangers who are not able to me the president keep though they'll. Even when enabling enough to seventh in the morning. To another tool. In this area is off limits this business is north Koreans. Real tension reportedly tied between men expected to walk down these two corridors at the same time. Coordinate the timing is know what's talk and there were synchronizing. Always going to be. One of them say all we really yes president votes on both of us who come on this and that's. Well welcome but well how about apartment. Then this NC. The tension among staffers disappearing the two men that moving to the local library. Two special cheers brought in along with the 100 year old a radiant rob worth thousands of dollars. The white house on it we play well on camera. Then a declaration signed but watch carefully. And him sister removes the hand that was placed there by the American Embassy and so the spot is actually had a restaurant that seats eighty people. They had to move all these tables and chairs out of here in order to get this evening peace treaty room. The summit wrapping but the legacy living on daily. Cowardly visitors returned to the site where it all took place the capella resort now introducing what it calls a peace package that retraces the summit locations for hotel guests allowing the world to re live one of the most memorable moments in recent history. The scaffold. It was fascinating be fascinating out props to our investigative unit I had. I think you're absolutely across a Chris Campbell. Com is our president from right there in the mask a night in his own truck and at eight and hit I'll have happened so the hotel big part of the reason they pick that hotel is because it has twin lobbies in those twins always. To make it seem as if everybody's on an equal footing as you can see there which they were history whether you like that nominating night anywhere.

