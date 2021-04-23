Transcript for Senators unveil immigration proposal to deal with surge on Southern border

And Washington a possible compromise this morning to deal with the surge of migrants of the southern border it guns as ABC news gets an up close look at the poverty in Guatemala. One of the root causes of this historic migration. ABC's like a dot she is in Washington and here now with more good morning Ike. Good morning Mona a new bill backed by a Republican and a Democrat seems to ease crowded facilities at the border meanwhile. Learning about the new faces of immigration so called climate migrants. This morning a rare show of bipartisanship in Washington to address this surge of migrants flowing into the US Republican senator John Cornyn and Democrat Kristen cinema both of whom represented border states. When dealing legislation that would create four new processing centers at the border. The bill would also add more immigration judges and asylum officers to tackle the huge backlog of cases. They simply were. Overwhelmed our capacity to deal with it and actually waiting these gaps in these are etched in our underlined asylum or. It comes as the Biden administration considers imposing sanctions or financial penalties against Central American countries that fail to crack down on government corruption. One of the root causes of the flow of migrants. The administration is also considering the task force that would help local prosecutors fight corruption and what's known as the northern triangle countries of Guatemala El Salvador and Honduras ABC's Matt Gutman traveled to the region where it's not just corruption driving people out. Climate change is playing role to. What you're seeing across this hillside is the failure of yet another crop. Corn here which is the staple what people eat has failed for two consecutive. Seasons it means people here do not have enough to eat. Drought and hurricanes that battered the region experts say you can see the change in the soil. Good joking middle getting fit ideals mama took the men. The fundamental Nadia me they're laughable in since the fundamentalists have. In Minas de big mental debunked almost in the past decade an estimated 3.5 million people who fled the northern triangle for the US. Matt made his way into a village in Guatemala were hungry children were using sewing shops to bring down unranked in Mingus they had little more for dinner. But then. That would be a Philip Olympia. When I don't know tournament record you have gotten so now have to live independently and that is as well. And they are about says it Mexican hero. Isabel Hernandez Lopez says before the drought. This farm yielded enough beans and corn for his family but now the beans in this simmering pot for the present and hire days worth of food for them. His oldest son arrived in the US two weeks ago looking for a better life. Now president Biden has put vice president Harris in charge of handling the migrant surge at the border. She's scheduled to meet with the president of Guatemala next week. Mona I think you.

