Transcript for Serving up kindness

Oh behind me. You looking at it now Dominic he borrows seems like the perfect. Pint sized gentlemen but last week he was having a rough day the TV toddler making bomb work overtime. I thought needy it will arrest will. We can deal little. Jessica taking her eighteen month old to cap a republic in Fort Worth, Texas. Where mom desperately started searching for chill pills on the menu. Or not and I was. Here is meant to be here today they're server Laura's doc who saw Jessica trying to box up her food. I said I haven't been there oh my gosh I need to go help her. I know what it's like. Laura is a mother herself. Her two kids are older now but she knows all too well how those restaurant meltdowns can Macomb mom feel so she served up something special for Jessica. She ignorance you can I'll. She's not let. She was. Do you mind if I pulled as signal I'm here to help do relieved so you can eat pests and I've been there are a mom mom myself. We got this we're gonna do this you're gonna need and I'm gonna hold on. And she did. Little Dominic melting right into Laura's arms Jessica snapping this pick and posting it online. Where it's been shared nearly 50000. Times. Jessica writing I got to eat for a few minutes without wrestling a toddler. Can't explain how much that meant to me. Servers are incredible bonds. Are incredible it takes a village. I just did this is who I am this is the mother didn't mean I couldn't explain how much that gesture mixing meat. Experts say you're bringing a toddler to a restaurant pack to distract full filled diaper bags of favorite books toys and games. Ask kids meals to be brought out as soon as they're ready. Not let the adults dishes or if. You know you could always go to capping a republic in Fort Worth and just ask to be seated in Lawrence actually this is an easy dealing with toddlers as a server she handled it well. Thanks I mean nice. Now definitely assist us lots of kindness it's like he never an out such a long way to say that they'll we have more news now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.