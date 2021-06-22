Now Playing: Severe weather strikes the Midwest and is heading towards the Northeast

Now Playing: SCOTUS rules NCAA can't limit student-athlete education-related gifts and benefits

Now Playing: 2-year-old fatally shot on Detroit interstate

Now Playing: 3 dead in Colorado shopping district shooting

Now Playing: Record travel numbers cause massive flight changes, cancelations

Now Playing: Man charged for stealing rare lemur from zoo

Now Playing: US nears benchmark of 10K new cases per day

Now Playing: Severe thunderstorms cause damage in the East

Now Playing: Sweeping election reform bill heads for defeat in the Senate

Now Playing: Cop among 3 dead in Colorado shooting: Police

Now Playing: Air taxis set to take flight

Now Playing: David Hasselhoff encourages people to get vaccinated

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, June 21, 2021

Now Playing: Big deals with retail giants amid Prime Day competition

Now Playing: Navigating travel troubles amid flight cancellations

Now Playing: Pilot cries tears of joy after commercial flight with dad

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: June 21, 2021

Now Playing: Amazon Prime Day kicks off, other retailers post online deals