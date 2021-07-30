Transcript for Severe storms spawn tornadoes in at least 3 states

Overnight a trio of tornado slamming Pennsylvania leaving a devastating trail of destruction. Heard this loud bang in the middle of the hardly drive my mom got an. I couldn't just say hello there are. She just looked like. TV show just look at a bomb went off and it's gone. This twister touching down just North Philadelphia leveling homes gutting buildings and tossing cars like toys as dangerous wind swirled. A car dealership right in the bullseye the entire roof peeled back. As powerful wind stripped the building to the studs are my guys they lost their exports higher end. I've been doing this for 34 years there's kind of devastation. Who for a storm. That twister one of three reported in the area on Thursday to others reported within minutes of each other this is. At least five people were hurt amid the storms but officials say none of the injuries are life threatening. We're very fortunate that we had no gas lifted it to store waiting two hours earlier. To should be different report. And those places would be packed with people. Farther south whipping wind and rain pelting the windshield on this car in Virginia. And for a brief time Thursday evening people at BWY Thurgood Marshall airport and Baltimore were told to stay away from windows when a tornado warning was issued for the area. The storms also produced at least one damaging tornado in Ohio.

