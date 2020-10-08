Transcript for Simon Cowell injured

You feel a little ahead saw him. Instead of making dreams come true on America's Got Talent Simon Cowell is facing a real life nightmare this morning after injuring himself. And an electric bicycle. His rep telling ABC news that he was testing a new electric bike in the courtyard of his home in Malibu with the Stanley. He was taken to the hospital where they operated overnight. What certainly not cause. Under our. I'm injuries tend to be very severe and more importantly we're all our nation and do injuries from. Cal reportedly spending more than five hours in surgery. The most severe injury and though over the 65 what we start to see increasing rate of injuries for anyone who are here forty Howell will be 61 in October. Still ever since. You know cold it hit we've seen a massive increase in demand Yahoo!. Upwards of over a 140%. Growth in our sales and we even out at one point a fourteen week waiting lists for our rights. This morning tell himself speaking out with a warning to those thinking of getting their own. Some good advice if you buy an electric trail bike read the manual before you write it for the first time. When it comes to injuries. Sustained on an EI what two people need. Like anything else. But that folks have a responsibility. Or so that he used safety equipment that I'll vote. And two attention to what the little regulation so wrong. Southern cal was supposed to be back on America's Got Talent this week for the live quarterfinals but he's taking the week off to recover experts say. That you should have a checklist before getting on your own. And don't just jump on the bike learn about its features for example. Pulling the break turns off the motor on many. Some great advice well yes Reid the man in longer check off all the safety requirements and have fun. Thank you will appreciate it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.