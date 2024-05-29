Slain actor's car among the most targeted

Police say “General Hospital” star Johnny Wactor was shot after interrupting thieves stealing his car's catalytic converter. ABC News' Andrea Fujii has the list of vehicles most targeted.

May 29, 2024

