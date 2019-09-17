Transcript for ‘SNL’ cast member fired

We turn out to Saturday Night Live firing a new cast member before he even made his debut on the shelf. Change OS has been fired after video surfaced of him making racist jokes he's reigniting the debate over what's comedy and what's offensive. This morning S and l.s new cast member has been fired before the new season even starts. The show is dropping Shane Gillis after a controversial video of the standup comic surfaced days after he was higher talks. And I didn't vote for don't drunk. May soon again Nelson Mandela central Pennsylvania. A 2018 episode of Matt and change the secret park Cass sheriff Joseph with American and Chinese accent. Using a racial slur to refer to Asian people including a joke about presidential candidate Andrew Yang he's also under fire for homophobic slurs aren't as part cast. Joseph has issued a statement saying quote. I'm a comedian who pushes boundaries sometimes I miss I'm happy to apologize to anyone who's actually offended by anything I sat. I'm trying to be the best comedian art can be as sometimes that requires risk. But his words did little to slow down the Al reached. Published Moret of the ESPN program high noon tweet it settled down George Carlin it was only arrest because you and your hack friend or dumb enough to record it. But Yang says Gillis should not lose his job in overnight he said the two are planning to meet. Other comics are also coming to deal with this defense including former SNL cast member rob Snider and comedian Jim Norton. It is my hope the year old here. The scourge. It's ensuring you'll all away and reference the current blockbuster it chapter two writing jokes that upset you are not suddenly classified as serious statements. Just because they have set you. Wants a culture that lines up to watch a clown murder children so polarized over humor. In a statement NBC said it was not aware of saying Gillis is prior remarks. S and l.s new hires this season also include Boeing yank who will become the first regular cast member of the show who's Chinese American.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.