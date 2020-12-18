Transcript for Snow day shenanigans

Let's no date for much of the northeast on Thursday eager for a little bit of winter on many of us diving right into it. Some literally. New York City where nearly a foot of snow fell life went on as usual though an evening commute looked a little different. Slam this not yeah. And no indoor dining no problem Jeremy Cohen photographing New Yorkers totally un bothered by the weather. A slice and a squall sure burrito and a blizzard why not. Eating in the snow Sony York a couple of Pennsylvania residents though can do you one better. These two at the Philly zoo decided to make this know their meal. Another famous Philly resident not enjoying his snow day quite so much. But no one had a worse goal of it that this man in Albany, New York attempting to clear his driveway. Well may be Penelope and the English Bulldog sinking into the thirty inches that fell near her home in Hudson fault further west in Binghamton some pseudo scientific discoveries. Hidden underneath the snow. Come to you from this Binghamton archaeological dig site and the syndrome are uncovered here. Fully impact agreement do you decoration. The survived the night some. Forty plus inches of snow fell in that area patio sets disappearing overnight. So venturing out wasn't really an option luckily you don't need to leave your home to do whatever their cities. I did a trip to Riverside park here in New York City most that they at least I talked to said a good old fashioned Saturday was just what they needed after a year like this one the good news cold Temps are lingering the next few days which means. More snow days for us you guys I had. Editor of the high you're getting good news first summer Fave bad because. But that act like cats and get arthritis amenities. Well they've ever that's notified. Think wrap up I have made for.

