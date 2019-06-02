Transcript for SOTU: The president's guest list

Well while the president's speech of course is the main event of any state of the union and the White House also sends a message by the gassed it invites to sit with the First Lady. And joining the family last night people from all walks of life from an 81 year old holocaust survivor to a boy named trump. ABC's John Phelps caught up with some of those guests. Just a little over a month ago Mathieu Charles was behind bars. Was battery remarkable journey. God is used a lot of people a tremendous ways including. My kids can national attention. But last night he was invited by the White House to attend the president's State of the Union Address as a guest of honor math. Q is the very first person to be released. From prison under the first. Step. Act. President trump you Charles story to highlight the criminal justice reform bill. He signed into law late last year. And Alice Marie Johnson who spent 22 years in prison on a nonviolent drug offense. Alice's story underscores. The disparities and unfairness. That can exist. In criminal sentencing. And the need to remedy this total in just. It's Kim Kardashian made the case for Johnson directly to the president and he granted her clemency. Eight months ago today. This time last year I was sitting in federal prison sailed so. I'm happy to be here. So hectic in here. In a tender moment the house chamber even broke into song today is June is. 81. Birthday. Okay. The president and lawmakers celebrating the birthday of tuna salmon. Who survived not only the tree of life synagogue massacre in Pittsburgh last year. But also Nazi concentration camps over seven decades ago. They wouldn't do that for major. Burton Phelps ABC news the White House.

