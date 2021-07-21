Transcript for South Carolina ‘Fake Uber’ murder trial underway in South Carolina

And we turned out to the man accused of killing a South Carolina college student after she missed up his car for her override. This trial is now underway and DNA evidence is in the spotlight here's ABC's mega devers Ian. This morning prosecutors lean out their case against Nathaniel Roland charged with kidnapping and murdering 21 year old Samantha Joseph cyst and back in 2019. Police say Josephson had called in Hoover after a night out with friends. But got in the wrong car prosecutors say Roland had been circling in the popular five points in her teen in district. Before picking Arap. Joseph since body was found the next day by Turkey hunters about 65 miles away. She was found alone. In the news. Covered in her own blows. She'd been stabbed multiple times. From the bottom of peace. Throughout her torso. Throughout her face. Her neck and her it. Just a sin was last seen on surveillance video getting into the backseat of a black shabby. Police tracked that car to roll in and say they found bleach cleaning wipes window cleaner and are following in his car. The child locks were allegedly activated so the back doors could not be opened from inside but the defense argues Roland could not be responsible. Argue wean someone else it's DNA was found on two assistants body and not rolling. Owns what you hear this number again. And that is zero. That's the amount it DNA. I'm Samantha Justin's body that matches in the annual rose. Zero. Joseph sends death sparked right share companies Hoover and lift to make safety changes including adding a 911 feature in their app. Lawmakers in South Carolina even require drivers to make their license plates visible in the front of their vehicles. And impose criminal penalties for people who impersonate right cheer drivers. Other safety legislation is being considered by congress. Prosecutors say not permit Whitney will testify. She stopped rolling we can not that is used to shield so it's. Rolen could see a slight increase. In the it. Megan thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.