Transcript for Speaker Pelosi gives Vice President Pence ultimatum

For the first time since the capital riot president trump and vice president tense meeting face to face. A senior administration official says the two. Quote had a good conversation last night reflecting on the last four years of the administration's work and accomplishments. Last week trump supporters chanted hey Mike Pence at these score in the capital. At the time of the siege trump tweeted that pence quote didn't have the courage after the vice president refused to legally intervene in the certification. And Joseph Biden's election win now unless pence invokes the 25 amendment by tomorrow Democrats say they will move forward with impeaching trump they're single article of impeachment charges the president with incitement of insurrection for inciting violence against the government by urging his followers to march on the capital. This morning Democrats have the votes to impeach trump for historic second time. We don't actually need a lot of evidence here this all out in the open there's no dispute Donald Trump gave a speech no dispute that there was an attack on a capital. No dispute that model people died. But the top Republican in the house Kevin McCarthy says quote and teach me and this time would have the opposite effect of bringing our country together he's pushing instead for a censure of the president House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected that idea saying it would be an abdication of our responsibility. More Republicans are distancing themselves from the president including a Michigan congressman who says he strongly considering a vote to impeach. Prefer that we have a more fulsome investigation. Into what happened most of what I know about January 6 can either from personal experience or from Twitter. I'm Brett the end of the day I think it is it is obvious that the president is no longer qualified to hold that office. And rising Republican star medicine call thorn who voted to overturn the election results last week and spoke at the rally before the riot. Now acknowledges it was a mistake for trumped urged the crowd to march of the capital. What. I. If trump was impeached in the house the question becomes when will the senate began a trial the chamber is in recess until the day before Joseph Biden's inauguration incoming majority leader Chuck Schumer is exploring using an obscure rule which allows him to call an emergency session for trial but president elect Biden Monday suggested senators. Can conduct an impeachment trial after his inauguration. By splitting their time can go. He's it is. Mine. People little me and her views. It's. As for president trump who's been holed up in the White House he's expected to make a public appearance today. When he travels salvo Texas to view the border wall.

