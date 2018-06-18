Transcript for Start Here: Growing immigration concerns

And president chuck heads to Capitol Hill tomorrow to discuss immigration with lawmakers some members of congress confronted the issue over the weekend and ABC's Brad milky has more good morning Brad. A guys you know we're talking immigration a lot lately. But recently members of congress have been asking to see the places were detained immigrants are being hill will the mark Father's Day congressman frank Cologne from New Jersey went to a nearby detention center. To meet fathers who have been separated from their children he said he signed up for visitors pass like everyone else ahead of time and after two hours of waiting. He got in. These guys were crying and on Father's Day because. They don't know where the children are somehow no idea some until maybe there in Michigan. None of had contact with them and there's no process under US you know under the Homeland Security or ice. To have of them being notified where the kids are when they're taken no Earl Warren they have no idea certainly going to be communicating with through again but did they wanted to show us chooses his rule people who came here for political asylum and there was inning come here for economic reasons doesn't look for a job they came here because there were fleeing her. Some fusion now he says they were Seeking Asylum folks in the trump administration have said you don't have to cross the border illegally to do that. We will get into it all on stark here later this morning ticket out of metal pod cast your favorite podcasting app. Diane Ryan.

