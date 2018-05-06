Transcript for 'Start Here' podcast: Bye Eagles bye

Good morning everybody on this Tuesday who we are gonna sir this half hour with president trump reviving his battle with the NFL. K scrapping a White House celebration for the Philadelphia Eagles just. Hours before the event the Al only a handful of players from the Super Bowl winning team had planned to attend. While the others were boycotting referring to the new NFL policy. The president tweeted saying. In the locker room staying in the locker room for the playing of our National Anthem is as disrespectful to our country as kneeling. In she's bred milky looking into this Brett. Hey guys community here from the start here studio and this visit was already a controversial one Philadelphia Eagles are considered one of the NFL's most outspoken teams. And with the prospect of some players skipping the event the White House pulled the plug. ABC's Karen Travers covers the White House she also happens to be the most diehard Eagles fan at ABC news so it Astor. What would this event have actually looked like. Perhaps the Eagles were an icon downing needs he some players make a political statement with the president that. Nady double teen would actually show up and take this as an opportunity to do something good here by her president and maybe that's raising affair historic taking a neat. The White House says it is still holding an event for Eagles fans the calling it a celebration for America. You can hear how bummed Karen Travers was to miss for Eagles at the white house on start here later this morning. Check it out on apple podcast if if it podcasting app. And as Maggie and her resort in the biggest Eagles fans around that I know of its. She has but Ari Karen.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.