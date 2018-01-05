Transcript for 'Start Here' podcast: Data down the drain

I Ned to return this. What's the reason for the return? The kids couldn't pronounce. They can be found every Tuesday on it's a southern thing on bless your little heart. Thanks for joining us. We'll see you on the next "Right this minute."ad-free experience? Forget that. A co-founder of Facebook is saying tech companies should be yipang you. Chris Hughes was a roommate of Mark Zuckerberg's, the original spokesman for the company. ABC's Rebecca Jarvis sat down with him and gave me the low down. What he's proposing is a data tax on all these companies, not just Facebook, Google, Amazon, Twitter, any company that uses your information to make money, he says, should pay into a pot, and that pot should be distributed evenly Americans. People get a check in the mail? Your health insurance company knows a lot about you. Your bank has a lot of this data. Do they pay into this pot? There would be a lot of companies lobbying against it. As consumers wise up, the model is bound to change. You can hear that entire conversation on the start here pod cast later this morning. Check it out on apple pod cast, on your favorite pod casting app.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.