'Start Here' podcast: House Democrats set to investigate Trump

More
With control over the House, Democrats will bring big changes to the House Intelligence Committee and have more subpoena power. ABC News' Brad Mielke reports.
2:06 | 01/04/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Start Here' podcast: House Democrats set to investigate Trump

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60158341,"title":"'Start Here' podcast: House Democrats set to investigate Trump","duration":"2:06","description":"With control over the House, Democrats will bring big changes to the House Intelligence Committee and have more subpoena power. ABC News' Brad Mielke reports.","url":"/WNN/video/start-podcast-house-democrats-set-investigate-trump-60158341","section":"WNN","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.