Transcript for 'Start Here' podcast: Oklahoma transgender student threatened

A group full of angry parents forced the closure of the school in Oklahoma earlier this week. The issue a transgender seventh grade students using the girl's bathroom. And he's Brad Melky spoke with historians money morning Brad. Hey guys. Matty is in seventh grade she's identified is a girl for a few years now. And generally she uses the staff bathroom but on her first day of class in a new building she couldn't find it. She's the girl's room instead. Parents started complaining on a private FaceBook group. And that's when things took a turn and Eddie's mom brandy rose told me that 1 morning she was confronted by some angry parents another mom defended her. And then informed her what had been happening on line. She was so sorry about face but posts and she can believe this is happening I was like what faith that has so she proceeded to show me on several screen shots there are the ones about. That the husband wife son needed says beat my daughter's. A word until she stopped want to come to school there is one that said if he wants to be a woman so bad at that sharp knife should do the trick drilling. Yes. Protests began outside the school police were worried if they might become violent. And then mom tells me she hasn't actually had problems with many students so when kids were invited back to school Matty was right there with them. You hear more about how Matty is doing and how these transgender bathroom policies are playing out on start here later this morning. Check it out and apple podcasts we have favored podcasting app. And this Maggie. Carter thanks to Brett obviously this is going to be something that many many school communities are going to be facing with in the years to come.

