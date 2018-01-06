Transcript for 'Start Here' podcast: A look the president's controversial pardons

The president and meantime has whipped out his pardon pen to clear conservative commentator and he's making it clear there is. More to come. The Nesta Souza is known for railing against former President Obama and he was granted a pardon for his guilty plea on campaign finance violations. The president says he's also considering a pardon for former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich who's serving fourteen years. Corruption and the domestic goddess Martha Stewart who may also be in line for a pardon after serving five months for lying about a stock sale. And you'll call Kim Kardashian met with the president this week to seek a pardon for a Tennessee grandmother who is serving a life sentence for first time drug offense. For more insight we turn now to ABC's Brett milky. Hey guys I'm here in the start here studio. And you know it's not unusual for present issue some controversial pardons what is unusual is to do so early in the term. For celebrities to be such a big part of the picture now I talk to ABC's resident presidential historian mark up to growth. He says for this president the biggest motivating factor is personal connections. These are visceral thing stinks he just wants to do. And he has the power to do so. He has came crashing coming to the White House talking about the fact that you know there should be prison reform he's gonna consider present form when he a Sylvester Stallone. Calling and telling you about the great injustice done to Jack Johnson the that there to heavyweight champion of last century early last century. As you know what I've got the power to do this I like slide saw gonna do. And I like sly you think it's as simple as that without question now he also says there's another possibility. The president trump is trying to send a message with these pardons telling his allies if you stick with me don't worry about legal threats you'll be pardons to. The White House says this could not be further from the truth and we're gonna talk more about these controversial pardons later this morning on start here. Check it out and apple podcasts we've had a podcasting app. And as Diane. Thanks Brett.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.