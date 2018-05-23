-
Now Playing: North Korea cancels planned meeting with South Korea
-
Now Playing: Trump raises doubts North Korea summit will happen in June
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: Traveling to the test site
-
Now Playing: Trump summit with North Korea in jeopardy
-
Now Playing: Primaries in Southern states shed light on midterms
-
Now Playing: Rubio says administration short-sighted with Chinese telecom negotiations
-
Now Playing: Trump: 'A lot of people are saying they had spies in my campaign'
-
Now Playing: Trump on North Korea summit: 'There is a chance it will work out'
-
Now Playing: Trump says North Korea summit 'may not work out'
-
Now Playing: Trump meets South Korean leader, 'demands' DOJ investigates FBI
-
Now Playing: Georgia voters turn out for primary elections
-
Now Playing: Gina Haspel sworn in as CIA director
-
Now Playing: DHS secretary 'not aware' Putin tried to help Trump win 2016 election
-
Now Playing: Former director of national intelligence James Clapper on distrust of intel agencies
-
Now Playing: Rosenstein agrees to Trump 'demand' for probe: WH
-
Now Playing: Trump enters talks with Moon amid uncertainty over North Korea summit
-
Now Playing: Rosenstein agrees to investigate Trump claims of DOJ infiltration
-
Now Playing: Trump, upset about Russia probe, meets with deputy AG and FBI director
-
Now Playing: Democrats slam Trump's call for new DOJ probe