{"id":55378058,"title":"'Start Here' podcast: Traveling to the test site","duration":"3:00","description":"North Korea says it's going to tear down its big nuclear site. ABC News' Brad Mielke spoke to a journalist who's going to see it with his own eyes.","url":"/WNN/video/start-podcast-traveling-test-site-55378058","section":"WNN","mediaType":"default"}