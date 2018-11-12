Transcript for 'Start Here' podcast: Trump to meet with Schumer and Pelosi

And president probably busy today meeting with top Democrats in the house and senate as they try to avert a partial government shopped out. The other races on to hammer out a budget deal by the end of next week. But the border wall. May get in the way ABC's Brett milky has the details brat. AS yet Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer had met with the president before but when they visit the White House later today to discuss a spending bill president trouble effectively be dealing with the next speaker of the house and Pelosi keeps Democrats in line she could squash pretty much anything she wants the question is would she was shutting down the government through the holidays. I talk to ABC news deputy political director Mary Alice parks. She says all these talks really does come down to one issue. Well to avoid a personal check cashing government over the holidays. Members of congress will need tooth under arrest of the government previously kick the can down the road until the week before Christmas. A handful of agencies and are you can appropriated funds. But a lot of all this back and forth it's gonna come down. To the border awhile and previously seen this four BC Democrats dig in Beijing did not want to fund the president's. Brick and mortar. Wall all bear on the southern border and present though says he still wants the cash for deconstruction project he's asking for five. So far the number from. Democrats appears to be nowhere near like the one and a half billion dollar range and remember Pelosi still needs to be voted Ian as speaker. She's got a lot of Democrats on the left saying he better not pay the president a dine. We'll have a lot more on this on start here later this morning listen Fordham apple podcasts. For it podcasting app. And mr. neck and a big thanks to Brad there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.