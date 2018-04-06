'Start Here' podcast: Could Trump pardon himself?

President Trump’s legal team has said the president isn’t capable of obstructing justice. Now, one of its lawyers says the president could pardon himself. ABC News’ Brad Mielke dissects both claims with ABC News Chief Legal Affairs anchor Dan Abrams.
1:39 | 06/04/18

