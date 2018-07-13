-
Now Playing: The Obamas ink a multiyear deal with Netflix
-
Now Playing: Netflix may be expanding to the big screen
-
Now Playing: Netflix brought its binge-worthy shows to life in LA pop-up
-
Now Playing: Netflix is testing an ultra-subscription service
-
Now Playing: Analyzing the big summer songs
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: TV industry following Netflix's lead
-
Now Playing: 'Hotel Transylvania 3' and 'Skyscraper'
-
Now Playing: Friday Rewind: President attends NATO Summit in Brussels
-
Now Playing: President Trump feels 'unwelcome' in London
-
Now Playing: Weekend rewind: Thailand cave recue
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: SCOTUS decision
-
Now Playing: Severe heat, droughts spread wildfires
-
Now Playing: LATEST: Soccer team found alive in flooded cave
-
Now Playing: Trump narrows his possible Supreme Court nominees
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: Marriage counseling through an app
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: A new era for Mexico
-
Now Playing: New details released in Maryland newspaper shooting
-
Now Playing: Maryland fatal shooting: Prevention and lessons learned
-
Now Playing: Insomniac Theater: 'Sicario: Day of the Soldado' and 'Uncle Drew'
-
Now Playing: Friday Rewind: Justice Anthony Kennedy steps down