Transcript for 'Start Here' podcast: TV industry following Netflix's lead

So this year's Emmy nominations are out then there's something very familiar about the list by the ABC's Brett milky shows us what's different this year. A ask so is stars were racking up any accolades there was one. Number everyone in TV was paying attention to 112. That is how many nominations Netflix got in total knocking HBO off of its first place perch for the first time in seventeen years. Meg James is a media reporter for the LA times. And she says because of Netflix prestige networks like HBO or subtly asked to look more like Netflix. HBO has long been owned by company Time Warner that AT&T that big telephone company just bought that company. And the new management wants HBO debt up their game. And produce more programming. So now this this network that has been you know beloved in the end an industry leader firm in two decades. Is really under the microscope and under pressure to produced more. She says about it AT&T wants people glued to their cell phones so some of those big prestigious Sunday night. They want material that will set Q in throughout the week you can hear more on the future of your favorite binges on start here later this morning. Ticket out of apple podcast your favorite podcasting app. Candace Lindsay are at our thanks to Brad it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.